$400 million indie switches to Arkadios from Lincoln

RevolutionX, a Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based hybrid firm managing $400 million, has switched affiliations from Lincoln Financial Advisors to Arkadios Capital.
Frank Hanna and Bryan Cogliano founded and head RevolutionX.
