$220 million Baird team moves to Raymond James

Richard Stern and Jeffrey Stern, a father-son advisory duo managing $220 million at Robert W. Baird & Co., have moved to the employee channel of Raymond James Financial in Sarasota, Florida.

Richard Stern, a 45-year veteran of the securities business, had been with Baird for 11 years. Jeffrey, who has 23 years of experience in the business, was with Baird for nine years.

