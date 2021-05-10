$220 million Baird team moves to Raymond James

Richard Stern and Jeffrey Stern, a father-son advisory duo managing $220 million at Robert W. Baird & Co., have moved to the employee channel of Raymond James Financial in Sarasota, Florida.
Richard Stern, a 45-year veteran of the securities business, had been with Baird for 11 years. Jeffrey, who has 23 years of experience in the business, was with Baird for nine years.
