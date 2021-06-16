13% of Kiwi adults have used a digital currency platform – report

Cryptocurrency ownership in New Zealand more than tripled during the pandemic, with more Kiwis now owning cryptos than bonds, a new report has revealed.

The Financial Services Council survey of 2,035 New Zealand adults found that 13.3 per cent of them had used a digital currency platform as of April 2021, with another 17.6 per cent having plans to do so.

Unsurprisingly, there was a gender split, with 20.3 per cent of men currently or previously using a digital currency platform, compared to just 6.5 per cent of women.

Fifteen per cent of men and just seven per cent of women said the pandemic had made them more interested in risky investments.

“Looking at investment risk, males have a larger appetite for risk – around twice that of females, indicating a difference between genders in a willingness to take risk,” the report said.

Of the 78 per cent of Kiwi adults who owned investments, 9.5 per cent currently owned crypto, up from 3.1 per cent in March 2020.

Just 7.8 per cent owned bonds as of April, the survey indicated. Thirteen per cent owned property, 18.8 per cent held international shares and 30.2 per cent were invested in New Zealand shares.

