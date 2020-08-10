10 at 10: These ASX stocks took a jump ahead this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Name Price % Chg Volume EMD Emerald Clinics 0.09 +104.65% 5.3M QFY Quantify Technology Holdings L 0.0015 +50.00% 750.5k CAD Caeneus Minerals Ltd 0.006 +33.33% 27.4M CCE Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd 0.002 +33.33% 500.0k ROG Red Sky Energy Ltd 0.002 +33.33% 5.1M VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.002 +33.33% 1.5M SES SECOS Group Ltd 0.14 +27.27% 522.9k ORN Orion Minerals Ltd 0.024 +26.32% 3.0M TYX Tyranna Resources Ltd 0.005 +25.00% 2.1M AXE Archer Materials Ltd 0.48 +23.08% 1.5M

Cannabis play Emerald Clinics (ASX:EMD) more than doubled after teaming up with Spectrum Biomedical – the UK subsidiary of the world’s largest cannabis company.

Emerald will develop a “Real-World Evidence” data system to monitor safety and clinical outcomes for medicines the latter company produces.

Bioplastics stock Secos Group (ASX:SES) climbed too after securing a supply contract for its pet waste bags with US pet supply company Jewett-Cameron (NDQ:JCTCF).

The ASX’s only quantum computing stock Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) gave an operational update.

Code Name Price % Chg Volume FRM Farm Pride Foods Ltd 0.2 -33.33% 77.1k MLS Metals Australia Ltd 0.002 -33.33% 5.5M BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.001 -33.33% 5.6M ARO Astro Resources NL 0.002 -33.33% 800.0k ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.001 -33.33% 4.8M XTC Xantippe Resources Ltd 0.002 -20.00% 1.4M S2R S2 Resources Ltd 0.11 -18.52% 843.8k KZA Kazia Therapeutics Ltd 0.73 -17.05% 528.7k IMS Impelus Ltd 0.005 -16.67% 10.6k DHR Dark Horse Resources Ltd 0.0025 -16.67% 5.8M

Farm operator Farm Pride Foods (ASX:FRM) plunged on the first trading day since Avian Influenza was detected at one of its facilities.

