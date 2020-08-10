10 at 10: These ASX stocks took a jump ahead this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
Cannabis play Emerald Clinics (ASX:EMD) more than doubled after teaming up with Spectrum Biomedical – the UK subsidiary of the world’s largest cannabis company.
Emerald will develop a “Real-World Evidence” data system to monitor safety and clinical outcomes for medicines the latter company produces.
Bioplastics stock Secos Group (ASX:SES) climbed too after securing a supply contract for its pet waste bags with US pet supply company Jewett-Cameron (NDQ:JCTCF).
The ASX’s only quantum computing stock Archer Materials (ASX:AXE) gave an operational update.
Farm operator Farm Pride Foods (ASX:FRM) plunged on the first trading day since Avian Influenza was detected at one of its facilities.
