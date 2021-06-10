Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Company Price % Volume ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 3149000 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 13120958 OVT Ovato Limited 0.004 33 192500 AHC Austco Healthcare 0.125 25 1796504 NCR Nucoal Resources Ltd 0.013 18 3277640 BCA Black Canyon Limited 0.315 18 309364 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.007 17 2571491 MEG Megado 0.15 15 85994 PDZ Prairie Mining Ltd 0.3 15 202648 HNR Hannans Ltd 0.008 14 150000

Recently listed manganese explorer Black Canyon (ASX:BCA), rose with an exploration update. The company reported a field assessment confirmed widespread mineralisation and had identified two highly prospective drilling targets.

Megado Gold (ASX:MEG) which has a project in Ethipoia reported high grade gold from rock chip sampling results including 15.55g/t.

Code Company Price % Volume MAG Magmatic Resources Ltd 0.145 -37 4304404 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.002 -20 20713 TMX Terrain Minerals 0.009 -10 350000 DDT DataDot Technology 0.005 -9 35000 PPY Papyrus Australia 0.031 -9 16000 AWV Anova Metals Ltd 0.021 -9 250000 CGB Cann Global Limited 0.055 -8 1362307 BIR BIR Financial Ltd 0.034 -8 517581 AMD Arrow Minerals 0.006 -8 1100000 RNX Renegade Exploration 0.006 -8 1

Magmatic Resources (ASX:MAG) however fell after its own exploration update.

The post 10 at 10: These ASX stocks have the keenest to trade investors this morning appeared first on Stockhead.