Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: June 2, 2021

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

 

CodeCompanyPrice%Volume
ANLAmani Gold Ltd0.00210010950000
CLZClassic Min Ltd0.0021004289666
ATXAmplia Therapeutics0.28539766628
CYQCycliq Group Ltd0.002335906
RNERenu Energy Ltd0.079271165475
ESREstrella Res Ltd0.082338328602
CCECarnegie Cln Energy0.003201015030
WOOWooboard Tech Ltd0.00320147943
YPBYPB Group Ltd0.00320433333
MRDMount Ridley Mines0.007171783000

Biotech Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) unveiled clinical trial data which depicted the addition of its drug to treatment options for pancreatic cancer improved survival.

Renu Energy (ASX:RNE) rose after a capital raising to advance its renewable energy ambitions.

Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) climbed off the back of an option exercise underwriting agreement.

 

CodeCompanyPrice%Volume
ECTEnv Clean Tech Ltd.0.001-5050000
GGXGas2Grid Limited0.0025-2844752221
CXXCradle Resources Ltd0.05-24309195
RTRRumble Res Limited0.43-194555990
SRNSurefire Rescs NL0.022-1512879512
IVXInvion Ltd0.017-1517616257
CIOConnected Io Ltd0.006-14357244
WZRWisr Ltd0.275-143031990
ZNCZenith Minerals Ltd0.22-14478393
MBKMetal Bank Ltd0.009-1046153

Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) and Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) fell after an exploration update.

Biotech Invion (ASX:IVX) and lender Wisr (ASX:WZR) fell off the back of capital raisings.

The post 10 at 10: These ASX stocks have risen to the skies this morning appeared first on Stockhead.

