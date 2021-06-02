10 at 10: These ASX stocks have risen to the skies this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Company Price % Volume ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.002 100 10950000 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.002 100 4289666 ATX Amplia Therapeutics 0.285 39 766628 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.002 33 5906 RNE Renu Energy Ltd 0.079 27 1165475 ESR Estrella Res Ltd 0.08 23 38328602 CCE Carnegie Cln Energy 0.003 20 1015030 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.003 20 147943 YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.003 20 433333 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.007 17 1783000

Biotech Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) unveiled clinical trial data which depicted the addition of its drug to treatment options for pancreatic cancer improved survival.

Renu Energy (ASX:RNE) rose after a capital raising to advance its renewable energy ambitions.

Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) climbed off the back of an option exercise underwriting agreement.

Code Company Price % Volume ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.001 -50 50000 GGX Gas2Grid Limited 0.0025 -28 44752221 CXX Cradle Resources Ltd 0.05 -24 309195 RTR Rumble Res Limited 0.43 -19 4555990 SRN Surefire Rescs NL 0.022 -15 12879512 IVX Invion Ltd 0.017 -15 17616257 CIO Connected Io Ltd 0.006 -14 357244 WZR Wisr Ltd 0.275 -14 3031990 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd 0.22 -14 478393 MBK Metal Bank Ltd 0.009 -10 46153

Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) and Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) fell after an exploration update.

Biotech Invion (ASX:IVX) and lender Wisr (ASX:WZR) fell off the back of capital raisings.

