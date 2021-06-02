10 at 10: These ASX stocks have risen to the skies this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.
It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
|Code
|Company
|Price
|%
|Volume
|ANL
|Amani Gold Ltd
|0.002
|100
|10950000
|CLZ
|Classic Min Ltd
|0.002
|100
|4289666
|ATX
|Amplia Therapeutics
|0.285
|39
|766628
|CYQ
|Cycliq Group Ltd
|0.002
|33
|5906
|RNE
|Renu Energy Ltd
|0.079
|27
|1165475
|ESR
|Estrella Res Ltd
|0.08
|23
|38328602
|CCE
|Carnegie Cln Energy
|0.003
|20
|1015030
|WOO
|Wooboard Tech Ltd
|0.003
|20
|147943
|YPB
|YPB Group Ltd
|0.003
|20
|433333
|MRD
|Mount Ridley Mines
|0.007
|17
|1783000
Biotech Amplia Therapeutics (ASX:ATX) unveiled clinical trial data which depicted the addition of its drug to treatment options for pancreatic cancer improved survival.
Renu Energy (ASX:RNE) rose after a capital raising to advance its renewable energy ambitions.
Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) climbed off the back of an option exercise underwriting agreement.
|Code
|Company
|Price
|%
|Volume
|ECT
|Env Clean Tech Ltd.
|0.001
|-50
|50000
|GGX
|Gas2Grid Limited
|0.0025
|-28
|44752221
|CXX
|Cradle Resources Ltd
|0.05
|-24
|309195
|RTR
|Rumble Res Limited
|0.43
|-19
|4555990
|SRN
|Surefire Rescs NL
|0.022
|-15
|12879512
|IVX
|Invion Ltd
|0.017
|-15
|17616257
|CIO
|Connected Io Ltd
|0.006
|-14
|357244
|WZR
|Wisr Ltd
|0.275
|-14
|3031990
|ZNC
|Zenith Minerals Ltd
|0.22
|-14
|478393
|MBK
|Metal Bank Ltd
|0.009
|-10
|46153
Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) and Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) fell after an exploration update.
Biotech Invion (ASX:IVX) and lender Wisr (ASX:WZR) fell off the back of capital raisings.
The post 10 at 10: These ASX stocks have risen to the skies this morning appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.