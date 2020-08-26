10 at 10: These ASX stocks have reached great heights this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
Gold junior Canterbury Resources (ASX:CBY) rose after an exploration update. Also in gold, Petratherm (ASX:PTR) announced it was selling its Victorian gold tenements and assets to Canadian listed Skarb Exploration Corp.
Cybersecurity stock Tesserent (ASX:TNT) also rose, announcing an acquisition.
Large cap software stock Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) fell after releasing its financial results.
