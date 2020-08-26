Home Finance 10 at 10: These ASX stocks have reached great heights this morning
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: August 26, 2020

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

 

Code Name Price % Chg Volume
CBY Canterbury Resources Ltd 0.24 +169.66% 1.1M
PTR Petratherm Ltd 0.23 +35.29% 543.4k
MNB Minbos Resources Ltd 0.002 +33.33% 75.5M
8CO 8common Ltd 0.11 +25.00% 3.5M
VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.005 +25.00% 400.0k
TNT Tesserent Ltd 0.27 +21.11% 7.5M
CGN Crater Gold Mining Ltd 0.012 +20.00% 657.5k
MFF MFF Capital Investments Ltd 2.75 +19.13% 14.3k
KAS Kasbah Resources Ltd 0.013 +18.18% 961.9k
ICG Inca Minerals Ltd 0.0035 +16.67% 2.5M

Gold junior Canterbury Resources (ASX:CBY) rose after an exploration update. Also in gold, Petratherm (ASX:PTR) announced it was selling its Victorian gold tenements and assets to Canadian listed Skarb Exploration Corp.

Cybersecurity stock Tesserent (ASX:TNT) also rose, announcing an acquisition.

 

Code Name Price % Chg Volume
UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.001 -33.33% 1.4M
CCE Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd 0.001 -33.33% 700.0k
CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.003 -25.00% 54.2M
ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.003 -25.00% 19.0M
DHR Dark Horse Resources Ltd 0.0015 -20.00% 250.0k
MLS Metals Australia Ltd 0.0025 -16.67% 2.3M
BVS Bravura Solutions Ltd 3.66 -15.28% 2.4M
OAR Oakdale Resources Ltd 0.006 -14.29% 5.4M
IDZ Indoor Skydiving Australia Gro 0.006 -14.29% 800.0k
AMA AMA Group Ltd 0.59 -11.94% 3.1M

Large cap software stock Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) fell after releasing its financial results.

