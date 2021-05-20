Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Company Price % Volume ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 6351667 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 50 5383491 ESR Estrella Res Ltd 0.064 36 37452744 LNY Laneway Res Ltd 0.005 25 175398 YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.0025 25 1190000 NGY Nuenergy Gas Ltd 0.099 241 3477786 4CE Force Com Ltd 0.021 24 6640820 ALT Analytica Limited 0.003 20 812422 MCT Metalicity Limited 0.012 20 3846266 XST Xstate Resources 0.006 20 412186

Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) intersected a massive nickel-copper sulphide at its Carr Boyd project in WA.

Metalicity (ASX:MCT) informed shareholders and Nex Metals (ASX:NME) that it had met the earn-in requirements at two of Nex’s gold projects – Kookynie and Yundamindra – and now has a 51 per cent stake in both.

And NuEnergy Gas (ASX:NGY) announced it had been invited to a virtual ceremony next month at which the Indonesian government would grant it approval for the Plan of Development One for its Indonesian assets.

Code Company Price % Volume AUH Austchina Holdings 0.006 -14 80000 NTL New Talisman Gold 0.003 -14 685714 VPR Volt Power Group 0.003 -14 150000 AON Apollo Minerals Ltd 0.11 -12 451951 BPM BPM Minerals 0.485 -12 590905 SIT Site Group Int Ltd 0.015 -12 100000 ARO Astro Resources NL 0.004 -11 125000 CR9 Corellares 0.05 -11 2377466 GLV Global Oil & Gas 0.018 -10 50000 PAK Pacific American Hld 0.02 -9 49450





The post 10 at 10: These ASX stocks are getting a warm reception this morning appeared first on Stockhead.