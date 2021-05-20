10 at 10: These ASX stocks are getting a warm reception this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.
It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
|Code
|Company
|Price
|%
|Volume
|ANL
|Amani Gold Ltd
|0.0015
|50
|6351667
|CLZ
|Classic Min Ltd
|0.0015
|50
|5383491
|ESR
|Estrella Res Ltd
|0.064
|36
|37452744
|LNY
|Laneway Res Ltd
|0.005
|25
|175398
|YPB
|YPB Group Ltd
|0.0025
|25
|1190000
|NGY
|Nuenergy Gas Ltd
|0.099
|241
|3477786
|4CE
|Force Com Ltd
|0.021
|24
|6640820
|ALT
|Analytica Limited
|0.003
|20
|812422
|MCT
|Metalicity Limited
|0.012
|20
|3846266
|XST
|Xstate Resources
|0.006
|20
|412186
Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) intersected a massive nickel-copper sulphide at its Carr Boyd project in WA.
Metalicity (ASX:MCT) informed shareholders and Nex Metals (ASX:NME) that it had met the earn-in requirements at two of Nex’s gold projects – Kookynie and Yundamindra – and now has a 51 per cent stake in both.
And NuEnergy Gas (ASX:NGY) announced it had been invited to a virtual ceremony next month at which the Indonesian government would grant it approval for the Plan of Development One for its Indonesian assets.
