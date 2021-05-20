Home Finance 10 at 10: These ASX stocks are getting a warm reception this morning
May 20, 2021

10 at 10: These ASX stocks are getting a warm reception this morning

Category: Finance

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

 

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

CodeCompanyPrice%Volume
ANLAmani Gold Ltd0.0015506351667
CLZClassic Min Ltd0.0015505383491
ESREstrella Res Ltd0.0643637452744
LNYLaneway Res Ltd0.00525175398
YPBYPB Group Ltd0.0025251190000
NGYNuenergy Gas Ltd0.0992413477786
4CEForce Com Ltd0.021246640820
ALTAnalytica Limited0.00320812422
MCTMetalicity Limited0.012203846266
XSTXstate Resources0.00620412186

Estrella Resources (ASX:ESR) intersected a massive nickel-copper sulphide at its Carr Boyd project in WA.

Metalicity (ASX:MCT) informed shareholders and Nex Metals (ASX:NME) that it had met the earn-in requirements at two of Nex’s gold projects – Kookynie and Yundamindra –  and now has a 51 per cent stake in both.

And NuEnergy Gas (ASX:NGY) announced it had been invited to a virtual ceremony next month at which the Indonesian government would grant it approval for the Plan of Development One for its Indonesian assets.

 


