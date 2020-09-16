10 at 10: These ASX stocks are galloping forward this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) unveiled an offtake MOU with Chinese vanadium redox flow battery manufacturer Gui Zhou.
After forays in coal and hydro power, Pacific American Holdings (ASX:PAK) has smelt the coffee and gotten into gold. It has entered into a term sheet to farm in and acquire up to 60 per cent of a privately owned gold project in Western Australia.
Its gold peer MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) also rose higher after completing a capital raising.
While none of today’s biggest laggards had major news today, BrainChip (ASX:BRN) was one notable stock on the list. Last Thursday the stock a high of 76 cents that gave it a market cap over $1.5 billion.
It’s been declining since and today it fell another 14 per cent to 42 cents as at 10.15am.
