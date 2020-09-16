10 at 10: These ASX stocks are galloping forward this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Description Price % Change Market Cap T3D 333D Limited 0.002 100% 200K ICI Icandy Interactive 0.049 63% 9.7M ANW Aus Tin Mining 0.0015 50% 404K PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0015 50% 6.4M MRQ Mrg Metals Limited 0.008 33% 13.7M NWE Norwest Energy NL 0.004 33% 1.9M XTC Xantippe Res Ltd 0.004 33% 1.3M PAK Pacific American Hld 0.025 25% 1.4M MNB Minbos Resources Ltd 0.0025 25% 5.5M AVL Australian Vanadium 0.017 21% 35.9M

Australian Vanadium (ASX:AVL) unveiled an offtake MOU with Chinese vanadium redox flow battery manufacturer Gui Zhou.

After forays in coal and hydro power, Pacific American Holdings (ASX:PAK) has smelt the coffee and gotten into gold. It has entered into a term sheet to farm in and acquire up to 60 per cent of a privately owned gold project in Western Australia.

Its gold peer MRG Metals (ASX:MRQ) also rose higher after completing a capital raising.

Code Price % Change Market Cap Volume PSL Paterson Resources 0.003 -25% 2.0M CZN Corazon Ltd 0.002 -20% 710K XPE Xped Limited 0.002 -20% 700K CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0.012 -14% 375K BRN Brainchip Ltd 0.425 -13% 57.5M TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0.007 -13% 1.7M BUX Buxton Resources Ltd 0.115 -11% 145K AGE Alligator Energy 0.0045 -10% 4.7M EVE EVE Investments Ltd 0.009 -10% 500K BOC Bougainville Copper 0.23 -10% 5K

While none of today’s biggest laggards had major news today, BrainChip (ASX:BRN) was one notable stock on the list. Last Thursday the stock a high of 76 cents that gave it a market cap over $1.5 billion.

It’s been declining since and today it fell another 14 per cent to 42 cents as at 10.15am.

