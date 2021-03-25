10 at 10: These ASX stocks are being honoured by their investors this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.
It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
Telehealth stock Oneview (ASX:ONE) rose after receiving ISO27001 certification.
Drink maker Food Revolution Group (ASX:FOD) climbed with a company update. It noted its Juice Lab wellness shots were now avaliable in over 1,000 stores and its deal with Coles was particularly exceeding expectations.
And explorer Lefroy (ASX:LEX) rose after telling shareholders of its next steps from an exploration perspective at its Burns prospect.
