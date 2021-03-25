Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Company Price % Volume AER Aeeris Ltd 0.16 63 155541 FPL Fremont Petroleum 0.004 33 225000 IMM Immutep Ltd 0.455 32 5329090 TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0.006 20 200000 FOD The Food Revolution 0.044 19 5828768 ONE Oneview Healthcare 0.37 17 4700511 PRM Prominence Energy NL 0.015 15 1969915 LEX Lefroy Exploration 0.79 14 775960 SKF Skyfii Ltd 0.215 13 62117 CIO Connected Io Ltd 0.009 13 155692

Telehealth stock Oneview (ASX:ONE) rose after receiving ISO27001 certification.

Drink maker Food Revolution Group (ASX:FOD) climbed with a company update. It noted its Juice Lab wellness shots were now avaliable in over 1,000 stores and its deal with Coles was particularly exceeding expectations.

And explorer Lefroy (ASX:LEX) rose after telling shareholders of its next steps from an exploration perspective at its Burns prospect.

Code Company Price % Volume ALT Analytica Limited 0.002 -20 130000 MLS Metals Australia 0.002 -20 950000 BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.0025 -17 10118141 ROG Red Sky Energy. 0.0035 -13 7002364 YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.0035 -13 7590666 HNR Hannans Ltd 0.008 -11 357142 CAV Carnavale Resources 0.009 -10 1229302 DDD 3D Resources Limited 0.0045 -10 1639999 IVT Inventis Limited 0.01 -9 482264 CGN Crater Gold Min Ltd 0.021 -9 4

The post 10 at 10: These ASX stocks are being honoured by their investors this morning appeared first on Stockhead.