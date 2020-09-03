10 at 10: These ASX stocks are ballooning upwards this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
AI play Opyl (ASX:OPL) more than doubled after announcing it had shown its technology can show the probability of success of a drug, vaccine or treatment in clinical trials.
Tech stock CV Check (ASX:CV1) likewise rose after an operational update.
In resources, Terry Streeter backed nickel play Corazon Mining (ASX:CZR) rose with an exploration update.
