10 at 10: These ASX stocks are ballooning upwards this morning

Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: September 3, 2020

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

 

Code Name Price % Chg Volume
OPL Opyl Ltd 0.33 +153.85% 2.4M
UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.002 +100.00% 300.0k
XPE Xped Ltd 0.002 +100.00% 250.0k
OEQ Orion Equities Ltd/fund 0.1 +81.82% 30.0k
ANW Aus Tin Mining Ltd 0.0015 +50.00% 1.0M
CZN Corazon Mining Ltd 0.003 +50.00% 4.5M
VMG VDM Group Ltd 0.003 +50.00% 1.0M
CV1 CV Check Ltd 0.13 +35.42% 1.1M
PSL Paterson Resources Ltd 0.004 +33.33% 2.5M
VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.002 +33.33% 200.0k

AI play Opyl (ASX:OPL) more than doubled after announcing it had shown its technology can show the probability of success of a drug, vaccine or treatment in clinical trials.

Tech stock CV Check (ASX:CV1) likewise rose after an operational update.

In resources, Terry Streeter backed nickel play Corazon Mining (ASX:CZR) rose with an exploration update.

 


