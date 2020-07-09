10 at 10: These ASX stocks are an awestriking sight this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Name Price % Chg Volume SES SECOS Group Ltd 0.17 +203.57% 5.1M RCE Recce Pharmaceuticals Ltd 1.2 +76.47% 928.7k PWL Powerwrap Ltd 0.27 +54.29% 484.2k CML Chase Mining Corp Ltd 0.03 +34.78% 20.0M YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.004 +33.33% 400.0k MLS Metals Australia Ltd 0.002 +33.33% 2.0M ICU iSentric Ltd 0.021 +31.25% 492.2k CIO Connected IO Ltd 0.03 +30.43% 327.4k ESK Etherstack PLC 0.9 +27.46% 1.9M MAR Malachite Resources Ltd 0.03 +25.00% 1.2k

Markets opened in a risk-on mood today. 746 stocks were up, 193 were down and 1166 were unchanged.

Secos Group (ASX:SES), which makes compostable resins that get turned into bags and other products, announced it had been chosen by Woolworths (ASX:WOW) to supply compostable grocery bags. It has led the charge, more than tripling at market open.

Super bug-killing biotech Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) surged too after last night’s news its drugs had been selected for a government COVID-19 program.

You may remember that stock as the one with the millennial director who last March chose to invest $100k of his savings into own company over a housing deposit.

After falling on Monday Chase Mining (ASX:CML) was on the other side of the ledger today announcing it had intersected visible gold at its project.

Code Name Price % Chg Volume RFN Reffind Ltd 0.001 -50.00% 100.0k SMI Santana Minerals Ltd 0.002 -20.00% 255.0k DHR Dark Horse Resources Ltd 0.002 -20.00% 1.1M CFE Cape Lambert Resources Ltd 0.002 -20.00% 1.5M IDZ Indoor Skydiving Australia Gro 0.005 -16.67% 111.5k SP3 Spectur Ltd 0.06 -14.29% 941.3k DDD 3D Resources Ltd 0.003 -14.29% 879.9k LNY Laneway Resources Ltd 0.008 -11.11% 326.8k RLC Reedy Lagoon Corp Ltd 0.009 -10.00% 1.0M GTE Great Western Exploration Ltd 0.1 -9.09% 45.6k





