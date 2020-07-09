10 at 10: These ASX stocks are an awestriking sight this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10 highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade. It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
Markets opened in a risk-on mood today. 746 stocks were up, 193 were down and 1166 were unchanged.
Secos Group (ASX:SES), which makes compostable resins that get turned into bags and other products, announced it had been chosen by Woolworths (ASX:WOW) to supply compostable grocery bags. It has led the charge, more than tripling at market open.
Super bug-killing biotech Recce Pharmaceuticals (ASX:RCE) surged too after last night’s news its drugs had been selected for a government COVID-19 program.
You may remember that stock as the one with the millennial director who last March chose to invest $100k of his savings into own company over a housing deposit.
After falling on Monday Chase Mining (ASX:CML) was on the other side of the ledger today announcing it had intersected visible gold at its project.
