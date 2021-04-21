10 at 10: Investors are closely monitoring these ASX stocks this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.
It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.
The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.
Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).
|Code
|Company
|Price
|%
|Volume
|ANL
|Amani Gold Ltd
|0.0015
|50
|1651634
|CYQ
|Cycliq Group Ltd
|0.002
|44
|1750000
|ECT
|Env Clean Tech Ltd.
|0.002
|33
|3456500
|VMG
|VDM Group Limited
|0.004
|33
|247500
|FFR
|Firefly Resources
|0.12
|20
|1137028
|CG1
|Carbonxt Group
|0.175
|17
|214763
|AZI
|Alta Zinc Ltd
|0.007
|17
|27980633
|DLC
|Delecta Limited
|0.007
|17
|140000
|NAE
|New Age Exploration
|0.022
|16
|9063299
|CCA
|Change Financial Ltd
|0.125
|14
|2147891
Alta Zinc (ASX:AZI) and Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR) both rose after exploration results.
Fintech Change Financial (ASX:CCA) rose after a company update.
|Code
|Company
|Price
|%
|Volume
|NPM
|Newpeak Metals
|0.002
|-33
|3666667
|CLZ
|Classic Min Ltd
|0.0015
|-25
|28132700
|MLS
|Metals Australia
|0.002
|-20
|147718170
|UUV
|UUV Aquabotix Ltd
|0.002
|-20
|2911000
|PCL
|Pancontinental Oil
|0.0025
|-17
|4569364
|GGG
|Greenland Minerals
|0.088
|-16
|11359422
|VAL
|Valor Resources Ltd
|0.012
|-14
|12433369
|NXL
|Nuix Limited
|4.45
|-12
|1728236
|ACW
|Actinogen Medical
|0.051
|-12
|3378302
|KEY
|KEY Petroleum
|0.004
|-11
|1043333
Forensic data company Nuix (ASX:NXL) dropped after updating shareholders on its prospectus forecasts.
Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG) fell after an update on its rare earths project in Greenland.
An anti-mining party is forming government in Greenland and the company says it is seeking legal advice regarding it rights to continue development although it intended to initiate discussions with the new government.
