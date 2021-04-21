Home Finance 10 at 10: Investors are closely monitoring these ASX stocks this morning
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: April 21, 2021

Category: Finance

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

 

CodeCompanyPrice%Volume
ANLAmani Gold Ltd0.0015501651634
CYQCycliq Group Ltd0.002441750000
ECTEnv Clean Tech Ltd.0.002333456500
VMGVDM Group Limited0.00433247500
FFRFirefly Resources0.12201137028
CG1Carbonxt Group0.17517214763
AZIAlta Zinc Ltd0.0071727980633
DLCDelecta Limited0.00717140000
NAENew Age Exploration0.022169063299
CCAChange Financial Ltd0.125142147891

Alta Zinc (ASX:AZI) and Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR) both rose after exploration results.

Fintech Change Financial (ASX:CCA) rose after a company update.

 

CodeCompanyPrice%Volume
NPMNewpeak Metals0.002-333666667
CLZClassic Min Ltd0.0015-2528132700
MLSMetals Australia0.002-20147718170
UUVUUV Aquabotix Ltd0.002-202911000
PCLPancontinental Oil0.0025-174569364
GGGGreenland Minerals0.088-1611359422
VALValor Resources Ltd0.012-1412433369
NXLNuix Limited4.45-121728236
ACWActinogen Medical0.051-123378302
KEYKEY Petroleum0.004-111043333

Forensic data company Nuix (ASX:NXL) dropped after updating shareholders on its prospectus forecasts.

Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG) fell after an update on its rare earths project in Greenland.

An anti-mining party is forming government in Greenland and the company says it is seeking legal advice regarding it rights to continue development although it intended to initiate discussions with the new government.

