10 at 10: Investors are closely monitoring these ASX stocks this morning

Stockhead’s Top 10 at 10, published at 10.15am each trading day, highlights the best (and worst) performing ASX small caps in morning trade using live data.

It’s a short, sharp update to help frame the trading day by showing the biggest movers in percentage terms.

The market opens at 10am (eastern time) and the data is taken at 10:15am, once every ASX stock has commenced trading.

Stocks highlighted in yellow have made market-moving announcements (click headings to sort).

Code Company Price % Volume ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 1651634 CYQ Cycliq Group Ltd 0.002 44 1750000 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.002 33 3456500 VMG VDM Group Limited 0.004 33 247500 FFR Firefly Resources 0.12 20 1137028 CG1 Carbonxt Group 0.175 17 214763 AZI Alta Zinc Ltd 0.007 17 27980633 DLC Delecta Limited 0.007 17 140000 NAE New Age Exploration 0.022 16 9063299 CCA Change Financial Ltd 0.125 14 2147891

Alta Zinc (ASX:AZI) and Firefly Resources (ASX:FFR) both rose after exploration results.

Fintech Change Financial (ASX:CCA) rose after a company update.

Code Company Price % Volume NPM Newpeak Metals 0.002 -33 3666667 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 28132700 MLS Metals Australia 0.002 -20 147718170 UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.002 -20 2911000 PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.0025 -17 4569364 GGG Greenland Minerals 0.088 -16 11359422 VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.012 -14 12433369 NXL Nuix Limited 4.45 -12 1728236 ACW Actinogen Medical 0.051 -12 3378302 KEY KEY Petroleum 0.004 -11 1043333

Forensic data company Nuix (ASX:NXL) dropped after updating shareholders on its prospectus forecasts.

Greenland Minerals (ASX:GGG) fell after an update on its rare earths project in Greenland.

An anti-mining party is forming government in Greenland and the company says it is seeking legal advice regarding it rights to continue development although it intended to initiate discussions with the new government.

