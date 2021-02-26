$1 billion Merrill Lynch team moves to Rockefeller

A five-person, three-adviser team managing $1 billion at Merrill Lynch has joined Rockefeller Capital Management in Newport Beach, California.
The addition will give Rockefeller, which manages about $19 billion, 46 teams across the nation.
The advisers making the move are Alpesh Patel, Matthew Birkett and Darren Siegrist, along with two associates.
