A five-person, three-adviser team managing $1 billion at Merrill Lynch has joined Rockefeller Capital Management in Newport Beach, California.

The addition will give Rockefeller, which manages about $19 billion, 46 teams across the nation.

The advisers making the move are Alpesh Patel, Matthew Birkett and Darren Siegrist, along with two associates.

[More: Rockefeller nabs $450 million Merrill Lynch team]

Planners boost pro bono efforts amid pandemic



The post $1 billion Merrill Lynch team moves to Rockefeller appeared first on InvestmentNews.